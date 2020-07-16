5,000 face shields donated to Christus Spohn Hospital from 'SABIC'

What a great way to help some of the 'Angels In Our Community.'

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — SABIC is part of Gulf Coast Growth Ventures -- a multi-billion dollar plastic manufacturing facility currently being built in San Patricio County.

Regional Director with Christus Spohn Hospital Nancy Stewart said face shields are essential in helping battle the coronavirus and keeping everyone safe.

"The face shields are absolutely key to keeping our associates and our patients safe and they are in critical need right now and very difficult to get so we are very appreciative of that," Stewart said.

Stewart said the hospital is extremely grateful for all the support the community has been giving them.

