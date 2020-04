CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Council member Paulette Guajardo announced a major donation through a partnership with Stripes and Laredo Taco Company.

The businesses are giving 5,000 medical masks to health care workers in this area.

This is just one example of how people here are helping each other out.

