CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was another big success for the latest drive through food distribution organized by the Coastal Bend Food Bank. Hundreds of people showed up today in Portland for the giveaway.

Volunteers and food bank staff handed out everything from frozen meats to fresh vegetables, bread, drinks and milk to anyone in need who has felt the impact of the pandemic.

"We've been getting large turnouts just like we had our largest turnout at La Palmera last week," Micaela Stewart, Communication Coordinator with the Coastal Bend Food Bank said.

"The need is there, people are in need of food so we did expect this and we came prepared."

The food bank was able to help about 600 families today. Last week in Corpus Christi, the same group helped about three times as many families.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: