CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Of course there is so much news concerning the pandemic, but there are also stories of hope, and people stepping up to help.

Folks A&A Gyro's & More handed out food plates to hospital workers, grocery store employees, and even men and women in the service industry who may be out of a job right now.

"A lot of those people lived on a week to week basis and they haven't had money in three weeks coming in so it's just our small donation," Alex Loukanaris with A&A Gyro's & More said.

We're told they gave out as many as 250 plates this afternoon.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: