CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As performers took the stage to act out A Christmas Carol, actresses of a different caliber stood near stage right to sign the entire play.

"You can see them moving through the rhythm so they're able to completely engross themselves a little bit more into the story," Dr. Alexandra Shaw, a choreographer said.

The Corpus Christi Deaf and Hard of Hearing Center helped everyone enjoy the play by using American Sign Language and movement.

"I'm very happy to have the opportunity to watch a show with interpretation so I know what's going on in the story," Collin Dorey, a viewer said.

As the choreographer, Shaw said dance and movement may be visible but the music and words are not.

"They're doing it with such amazing passion that it truly translates not just what we are saying but the spirit of it as well they're so talented," she said.

So, interpreters like Sarah Carmony stepped in to play the part.

"It's so that we have equal access really for example, I'm seeing this play and I can enjoy it just as well as any other person," Dorey said.

"If we don't include everybody then we really haven't included anyone and we're not really representing life which is what we need to do," Shaw added.

The show runs through December 15th, for more details visit the Harbor Playhouse website.

