ARANSAS PASS, Texas — A heartwarming situation unfolded during a cold day out in Aransas Pass.

A 3News viewer captured a picture of an A C Blunt Middle Schoolteacher bearing the cold to keep one of his students warm.

According to teacher Justin Hodge, during pickup, he noticed one of his special needs students waiting on a ride.

Despite the low temperatures, Hodge gave up his jacket to the young man.

"As a teacher, I kinda associate myself with the same as a police officer, we're here to serve and protect, and with these guys, you gotta do it," Hodge said.

Hodge works with special needs students at the middle school.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: