PORTLAND, Texas — Cleaning crews are usually getting cars ready to be delivered to a customer, but nowadays their work is focused on sanitizing first responder and healthcare worker's vehicles.

"If we can disinfect these vehicles and keep our first responders safe, healthy, and doing their jobs it's better for us, keep some out, there keeps them on the front lines keeping care of us,'" Brian Harrison, Service Manager said.

It takes about an hour and a half to get a vehicle sanitized. If healthcare workers would like to take advantage of this free offer to sanitize their car, you can set up an appointment through the service department.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: