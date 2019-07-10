AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's Note: Video attached was published for a similar story in October 2019.

A video of a 6-year-old girl with cerebral palsy went viral after the mother expressed how proud she is of her daughter on Facebook.

Cerebral palsy is a group of disorders that affect a person’s ability to move and maintain balance and posture and is the most common motor disability in childhood, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Love Janae posted the video on Oct. 4 of her daughter taking her first steps without a walker and the joy on her face caught everyone's attention.

In about 48 hours, the video caught thousands of Facebook users' attention, gaining over 30,000 likes and reactions on the social media platform, along with over 20,000 shares.

RELATED:

Cancer survivor with cerebral palsy runs CrossFit gym for athletes of all abilities

Family of #CourageousClaire shares message of hope to families of children with DIPG

High school robotics students build power wheelchair for 2-year-old

Community steps up to help teen with cerebral palsy get a wheelchair ramp

During this joyous occasion, you can hear the young girl yell, "Oh, my God," quickly before reaching the bed where it seems her mother was sitting.

"She decided to get up and try walking without her walker and braces," said Janae on Facebook. "My hero is not someone older than me, it's my 6-year-old princess."

WATCH: CBD oil giving a young boy a new childhood

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Tardy be Cardi B: Thousands hold out for rapper's hot headlining set at ACL Fest 2019

ACL 2019: Queen of body positivity Lizzo overwhelmed the Miller Lite stage

Woman missing for about 1 month found safe, Bastrop authorities say