Beach-goers brave the cold for a cause: The Polar Bear Plunge!

It's to support the Special Olympics of Texas, and it all happened this Saturday morning.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was a big day on the bay as folks 'took the plunge' to support the Special Olympics of Texas! Saturday morning was the Polar Bear Plunge at Water's Edge Park.

Organizers say they're working to educate the public about what the Special Olympics does beyond just sports.

Not only do proceeds from the plunge go towards year round sports training and competition for individuals with intellectual disabilities in Texas, but it also goes towards health care and inclusion programs.

"The reason is to give all of our athletes the best sports competition available, the best health care, and the best inclusion," said Angela Brengman, Area Director for the Special Olymics Area 2.

"Everyone knows Special Olympics as a sports organization for those with intellectual disabilities." She said about the future of the institution, "We are progressing our movement we really are aiming to have meaningful social inclusion for everyone with and without those disabilities."

For more information on the Special Olympics, you can visit their website at sotx.org.

