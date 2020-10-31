Family hosts vigil for Beatrice Nieto, the teen who was fatally shot at the Indigo Apartments in Corpus Christi

17-year-old Jose Garcia is now facing a Capital Murder charge following the death of 14-year-old Nieto.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A prayer vigil was held along the bayfront at the Nueces County Victims Memorial Garden for 14-year-old Beatrice Nieto.

According to the medical examiner's office, Nieto died from a gunshot wound to the head on Friday around 2:30 a.m. at the Indigo Apartments, where she lived.

Around 6 p.m. Friday, police arrested 17-year-old Jose Garcia. He is now facing a Capital Murder charge in the death of Nieto.

Friends and family came together tonight to remember the young life tragically taken. Nieto was an 8th grader at West Oso Junior High.

