A Robstown football player tore his shoes during warm-ups. A Beeville coach gave him new ones.

The extraordinary act of kindness has been shared hundreds of times on social media and many are showing their support for the coach.

ROBSTOWN, Texas — We love to see it. A random act of kindness between "rival" football teams is going viral.

During Tuesday's middle school match-up between Beeville and Robstown, a Beeville coach noticed a Robstown player's shoes had been torn.

Coach Aaron Martin said after asking the coach if it was okay, he gave that player a new pair of cleats.

Martin said opposing teams or not, he hopes the players learn the true meaning of sportsmanship and being kind.

"I just remember being that kid, maybe sometimes going without, and whenever I first started coaching, I told myself, 'hey, I want to step up and be the coach I never had,'" Martin said.

🙏🙏Random act of kindness🙏🙏 This evening , at our football game, one of our players tore his shoes during warm up and a... Posted by Seale Junior High on Tuesday, September 21, 2021

"May this act of kindness be repaid x10! If you can find out who he is I would like to send him something!" one Facebook user commented on the post.

