'Bee the Change': Beeville community rallies around bullied junior high student

After a video of the bullying was shared online, the community made sure he knew he was loved and supported.

BEEVILLE, Texas — The video is very hard to watch. It shows a boy seemingly minding his business at school and a bully harassing him and hitting him in the face.

After the video was widely shared on social media, the community rallied around the junior high student. Mayor Pro-Tem Mike Willow quickly put together a float for Jayden to ride in during the Western Week Parade that was scheduled for the weekend after the incident happened.

"Bee the Change" was the message on that parade float. The license plate of the car was replaced by a sign that said "choose kindness."

Jayden's shirt read "Dedicate yourself to becoming your best."

During the parade, he was joined by the Beeville football team, city leaders and even H-E-B Buddy.

'Bee the Change': Beeville community rallies around bullied teen 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10

Willow also said Jayden has been offered free boxing lessons from a local boxing club.

Beeville ISD Superintendent Travis Fanning told 3NEWS that the district is a place for students to learn and thrive. He added that if they aren't there for that reason, then there is no place for them in their district.

Jayden's mother, Desiree Trevino, said that she wants to see immediate change in schools.

"He was just minding his business and he got assaulted by another student," she said.

Trevino is pressing charges against the student who bullied her child, and wants to be the voice for not only her son, but for any other family who is experiencing a similar situation.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.