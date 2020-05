CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The parents and students of Bishop Garriga Middle School on Saratoga were out showing some love to their favorite educators.

The Teacher Appreciation Parade was held earlier tonight outside the school. Several students and their families took time to drive by and wave to show how much they care during this teacher appreciation week.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: