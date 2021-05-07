Bishop Police reunite with family after car accident ejects two children from a vehicle

The officers decided to stop by the hospital to personally follow up with the kids and deliver toys to them.

BISHOP, Texas — On Friday, Bishop Police Officer Cristian Salazar and Nueces County Precinct Three Constable Deputy Justin Martinez were able to reunite with a family involved in a major crash in April.

Thankfully, this time it was under much better circumstances. The officers met the Lozano family at the scene of the accident that happened back on April 4 where they discovered two children ages five and 13 had been ejected from the vehicle as it rolled over.

Both children were flown by HALO-Flight to Driscoll Children's Hospital and knowing the children were alone, hurt, and understandably scared, the officers decided to stop by the hospital to personally follow up on the kids and deliver toys to them.

The family was thankful, and let them know that everyone is expected to make a full recovery!

