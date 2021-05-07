Bishop Police reunite with family after car accident ejects two children from a vehicle

BISHOP, Texas — On Friday, Bishop Police Officer Cristian Salazar and Nueces County Precinct Three Constable Deputy Justin Martinez were able to reunite with a family involved in a major crash in April.
Thankfully, this time it was under much better circumstances. The officers met the Lozano family at the scene of the accident that happened back on April 4 where they discovered two children ages five and 13 had been ejected from the vehicle as it rolled over.
Both children were flown by HALO-Flight to Driscoll Children's Hospital and knowing the children were alone, hurt, and understandably scared, the officers decided to stop by the hospital to personally follow up on the kids and deliver toys to them.
The family was thankful, and let them know that everyone is expected to make a full recovery!
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Man wanted for child sex crimes in Florida arrested in Nueces County. Officials say he was headed for Mexico.
- Buc Days to offer free gate entry if you get your vaccine at the event
- Joe Gazin announces he will retire from KIII-TV at the end of May
- Upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the Coastal Bend. Here's what you need to know.