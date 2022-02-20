Head football coach for Miller High School speaks on his journey

He's Head Football Coach and Athletic Coordinator for Miller High School; and Justen Evans says he owes it all to his faith and family guidance.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, where everybody is somebody, Justen Evans stood behind the pulpit to give his testimony on how walking by faith changed his life.

"I was very honored, you know, Pastor AXEL for a long time, and I was just just gracious and humble, that he would choose me." Evans said, "I mean, there's so many other people that he could have chosen to come speak to his congregation."

Justen is the third African American to be hired as a Head Football Coach and Athletic Coordinator in CCISD's history, and the first at Miller High School. Hailing from the west side of Corpus Christi, he says it's all because of his mother and grandmother's guidance.

"She says number one, as an African American male, you're going to have to learn to overachieve. And it's not going to be enough for you just to go inside of the door, you're gonna have to overachieve."

And it's not just them, but his faith, that has helped him navigate through life's obstacles.

"Society says a young African American man, single parent, that he's either going to be dead or prison. And that was that was the story and I can't tell you how many times I was told that."

It was a message that resonated with Pastor AXEL of the Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church. As he says, "it always pays to reflect as to where you you've come from."

He's had the opportunity to watch Justen grow into the man he is today.

"I knew that Justen would be able to do a remarkable job. And sure enough, that's how it turned out today."

Justen was turned down for many jobs until he reached the role he holds today. Throughout his testimony he stressed that "sometimes God has a way of taking you down a different path to get you to where he wants to be."

For kids who may be struggling to find their passion and motivation in life, Justen says that perseverance is the key.

"Just keep fighting, keep scratching, keep clawing. Trust God. That was the gist of my message today that even when circumstances when adversity comes and life happens, just just trust God, he's got a plan for you."

His mission is all about paying it forward, giving hope and opportunities to those who need it most, and making sure that the march of progress continues.

He may only be the third African American Head Football Coach and Athletic Coordinator for CCISD, but Justen is making sure he won't be the last.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.