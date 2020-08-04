NUECES COUNTY, Texas — We have been finding lots of examples of people stepping up to fill a need in whichever way they can. COVID-19 is impacting many people across the nation, but it's also inspiring communities to help others with "Blessing Tables."

A few families are providing grocery items for those who find themselves in need just before Easter.

"We help to give them away to kids," Isabella Ybanez said.

You may remember Isabella when nearly three years ago, she suffered burns all over her body, burning nearly 40% of her body. Her family saying its the blessing of still having Bella around that motivates them to help others.

"It's a blessing to have Bella still here... for her to be here and to be a part of this blessing is really an honor," Clarissa Ybanez, Isabella's mother said."When she was burned we got a lot of help from the community so we just wanted to pay it forward."

Everything on the table is free, including toilet paper, Ramen noodles and even Easter baskets for those who need it during this time. This is just one of many Blessing Tables you can find throughout your neighborhoods.

Jessica Recio is another community member who says now more than ever it's important for the community to come together.

"This is a way to provide it to these families so that they can see that they're not alone in this," Jessica said.

Jessica has daughters in high school. They are also contributing to the table.

"We still have our jobs and we're still employed and others don't have stuff so each check we take out money and put it aside to restock the blessing table," Rachel Recio said.

Even high school senior Madalyn Recio, who is missing out on her last semester at Ray High School, is helping make deliveries to those who can't visit the table in-person.

"I just have to be like grateful for like what I have and just try to help others," Madalyn said.

