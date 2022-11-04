Nate Gonzalez; bringing Easter joy to kids in need

He's a familiar face in the Coastal Bend, Nate Gonzalez of Nate's Next Kid Up is holding a gift drive for Easter baskets.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — He's a familiar face around Corpus Christi; Nate Gonzalez, founder of Nate's Next Kid Up, organizes different events to benefit the kids in the Casa program here in town.

This weekend, he ended up collecting items for Easter Baskets to give to kids in the foster care system.

Gonzalez is huge on devoting time and energy into this cause.

"I don't know how to explain it, it's like having a new friend, makes you warm & tingly inside," said Gonzalez. "Everything is possible once you put your mind to it."

Gonzalez said he is planning more events like this, including a back to school drive for kids when the fall semester rolls around.

