Cafeteria staff in CCISD receive appreciation on 'School Lunch Hero Day'

Students and staff at Galvan Elementary took time to show their appreciation for cafeteria workers.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students all over the Corpus Christi Independent School District honored the men and women that serve them lunch day in an day out.

We checked with the students and staff at Galvan Elementary where the kids took time to show their appreciation for the cafeteria workers.

they wrote thank you notes with drawings of those who are the unsung heroes of the school system. Those we spoke with said they really appreciated the thoughtfulness.

"I really feel very, very good about it with all of the kids," staff member Lisa Rosalas said. "They showed that they really care for us."



"I've been very happy to feel all of the kindness and looking at the students that they are happy to bring us these gifts," staff member Maria Ontiberos said.

Nationwide, nearly 30 million school lunches are served everyday.

We want to send out a big thank you to all of the cafeteria staff in schools all across the Coastal Bend for their hard work and dedication to our students.

