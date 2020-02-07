Care packages donated to front line workers at Doctors Regional Hospital

The gift bags included digital thermometers, hand soap sanitizer, towels, masks and bandages.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Local doctors showed their appreciation for fellow front line healthcare workers at Doctors Regional Hospital.

Through a grant from foundations "It's Your Life" and "Chest" Dr. Salim Surani and Dr. Sharma distributed care packages to the environmental services staff at DRH.

The gift bags included digital thermometers, hand soap sanitizer, towels, masks and bandages.

As always, a big thank you to all of our healthcare heroes.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.