Care packages donated to front line workers at Doctors Regional Hospital

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Local doctors showed their appreciation for fellow front line healthcare workers at Doctors Regional Hospital.
Through a grant from foundations "It's Your Life" and "Chest" Dr. Salim Surani and Dr. Sharma distributed care packages to the environmental services staff at DRH.
The gift bags included digital thermometers, hand soap sanitizer, towels, masks and bandages.
As always, a big thank you to all of our healthcare heroes.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Can our local healthcare system meet the demand placed on it by the COVID-19 surge? Here's what we found out.
- WEATHER BLOG: Tropics in July
- 'Black is Beautiful' beer being brewed to bring awareness towards racial injustice
- Nueces County Commissioner Carolyn Vaughn plans to run for Mayor of Corpus Christi