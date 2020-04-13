CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is sending out a big thank you to the community for complying with stay at home orders this past holiday weekend.

As you know, many city-county parks were closed over Easter weekend to help deter families from gathering in large groups. For the most part, the police department didn't have any issues enforcing those closures.

CCPD posted a thank you to their Facebook page saying that we are all in this fight together as a community.

