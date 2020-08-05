TEXAS, USA — A life we were all used to quickly turned upside down. From dancing at the 50th wedding anniversary, to now waving goodbye through the window. COVID-19 has instilled a new reality.

Visiting grandma and grandpa's house is no longer the norm. Maura Horton is a care coach advisor and caregiver. She says when senior citizens don't have any contact with their loved ones, things can start to change.

"Where you can hear their speech, if their speech is getting slurred, or their memory is started to fade slightly," Horton said.

To prevent this, Horton says over communicating is key, and if possible, FaceTime grandma and grandpa at least once a day and ask them take you down memory lane.

"Have a senior tell a story of how maybe how they were born or how they came up with their name and just a great big vacation story, jot down so that they can keep these memories," Horton said.

Horton says, FaceTime, Zoom and other video chat platforms, are your best friends right now. This way, everyone in the family can get involved.

"Play checkers, just have one person hold the checkerboard, or plenty of things to do from knitting lessons to learn how to tie a bow tie,"

Phyllis Erikson is in her 80's, her mother Margaret Ricciardi is 106! They say they haven't been able to hug their family members in a pretty long time, but they're powering through. Erikson says her top secret in getting through these tough times is simple, do what you can with what you have.

"Meals have been great to cook because I love to cook and she loves to eat and she eats everything," Erikson said.

For Ricciardi, she always enjoy the little things

"We throw kisses to each other, it's fun, it's really fun and that's the best part," Ricciardi said.

