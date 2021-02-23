Texas family takes in delivery driver stranded in storm | Get Uplifted

When Chelsea Timmons got stranded in the Texas snow storms, she found that southern hospitality is alive and well

AUSTIN, Texas — It's time to get uplifted! That time of the morning where we share a few of the feel-good stories happening around us

We've all seen the horrible situation which unfolded in Texas by now. We also know that in our worst times, sometimes we see the best things.

And that's what happened to delivery driver Chelsea Timmons.

When the snow started coming down, she decided to take one last delivery run in Austin before heading home to Houston.

But when she pulled up to the client's home, she lost control of the car and, slid into a flowerbed and got stuck.

So the homeowners invited her in to wait on a tow truck.

And there she stayed for the next five days, seeing first hand some of that world famous southern hospitality.

As the days went by, they quickly became a little family unit, sharing cooking duties and eating together.

The couple's two dogs even began snuggling with her.

With the weather finally clearing, Chelsea was able to head home, but not before promises were made to stay in touch.

If you have something you'd like to share, email us at GetUplifted@wusa9.com or contact Allison Seymour on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.