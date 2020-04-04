CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Earlier today, healthcare workers from Driscoll Children's Hospital received a special lunch from Cheniere Energy, Inc.

As part of a way of showing their appreciation, Cheniere donated 50 meals from Chick-fil-A to the hard-working medical professionals at Driscoll Children's Hospital.

Another example of how people are choosing to give back to those on the front line, as we all battle the worldwide COVID-19 virus.

