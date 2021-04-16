Make-A-Wish, Chick-Fil-A team up to grant wishes to a kid from Corpus Christi

Make-A-Wish is giving Caleb a celebrity shopping spree to Wal-Mart to buy all of his favorite toys, and on the way, he gets to pick his favorite place to eat.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's a Texas thing. Neighbors helping neighbors.

Caleb Moreno is from Corpus Christi. He's four years old and just like most kids, except, he's battling Leukemia.

Make-A-Wish and Chick-Fil-A wanted to step in and grant him a few wishes, but then the pandemic got in the way.

"The original wish was to travel," said Rebecca Esparza, a wish granter. "And because of COVID-19, all travel wishes are on hold."

So instead, Make-A-Wish is giving Caleb a celebrity shopping spree to Wal-Mart to buy all of his favorite toys, and on the way, he gets to pick his favorite place to eat.

"We asked him if he wanted to have lunch somewhere, he said Chick-fil-a before he even knew that Chick-fil-a was going to sponsor his wish," Esparza added.

After hearing that, Chick-Fil-A got to work, and on Friday, 15-percent of every purchase from the restaurant went to Caleb's wishes.

"Being a father myself, my heart goes out to these children," said Kevin Sharp, a Chick-fil-a Operator. "They're my heroes, the things they battle through that we can't even imagine".

Caleb will get his toy shopping spree on April 29, also known as World Wish Day.

