Two new Coastal Bend birthdays for "twos-day"

We welcome two new babies born here in South Texas. A congratulations to the parents on this extra special day!

KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas — You could call them 'one of a kind' birthdays, but the fact that there's two of them is only appropriate for a day like today!

Parents Madalia and Jose Lopez welcomed their newborn son, Malakai Jose Lopez on this "twos-day" at CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital, Kleberg.

Likewise Ian and Soliz are the proud parents of little Isaiah Lee Soliz, born at CHRISTUS Spohn South. Both of these babies share a very special birthday!

Today's date is a palindrome, meaning that it's written the same way forwards and backwards. Not only that, but you can write it the same way everywhere around the world, regardless of if you put the day or the month first!

So these two will get to carry that special 2/22/22 with them wherever they go. A big congratulations to the new parents, and a happy birthday to the little ones!

