CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was quite the scene out in the parking lot of La Palmera Mall this morning. Hundreds of people showed up for another pop-up drive thru food distribution put on by the Coastal Bend Food Bank.

Families began lining up early this morning for the giveaway that began at 11 a-m. We're told the food bank brought 100,000 pounds of food to give away and it was all gone by 4 p.m. Some 1,800 vehicles in all. A clear indication here of just how many people are in need right now.

