BISHOP, Texas — In rural Nueces County, you may be familiar to the sounds of tractors and cows, but if you listen closely, you might hear the roar of go-kart engines.

"I'm just trying to give these kids somewhere, where they can get away from their computers and games and so I'm trying to get them out here in the outdoors a little bit," said Lawrence Mikulencak, the Owner.

The sounds come from the L87 Speedway, where six-year-old Kenny Smith loves to spend his free time.

"You drive on the track and then you go around in circles," he said.

However, Kenny has taken some time off because his go-kart was stolen in early December of last year.

RELATED: Family pleads for return of 6-year-old's stolen go-kart

"You're in shock because we spent a lot of money on it and it was something that he loved to do especially with his grandfather," Kenny's grandmother, Maria Ramirez said.

After watching the story on 3News, a parent of a racer at L87, Jimmy Ragan, knew he had to do something.

"The next morning I called Joey Heinmen, Lawrence and they got a hold of James and just kinda put everything together and here we are," he said.

Ragan took his son's old go-kart and contacted some friends who could help him remodel it. They had to fix nearly all of the go-kart in order for it to run for Kenny.

Then, on Saturday, the crew surprised Kenny by presenting him with his new go-kart. The six-year-old was left speechless as he got into the driver's seat.

"We were so emotional when we got that because for people to go out of their way to do something like that, is amazing," Maria said.

"I'm excited to race with my friends," Kenny said.

Now, Kenny can head back onto the speedway to do what he loves: racing.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: