Community rallies around beloved volunteer in need of blood donations

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The family of 89-year-old Leotta Gaines says she could greatly use your assistance by rolling up your sleeve and donating blood this holiday season.

To friends and family, she's the epitome of selflessness. You might not recognize her name, but if your child has ever received one of those small Dalmatian stuffed animals during the Flour Bluff Christmas parade, then you know her work.

A friend to the Nueces County ESD #2 fire department in Flour Bluff, Gaines has had made 101 of those stuffed animals each year for more than a decade, something she does out of the kindness of her own heart, just to see the smiles on children's faces.

"She actually broke her hip the year before last, and she had her family bring her a sewing machine in the hospital and she continued to make the Dalmatians so they could be handed out on the Christmas float," Fire Chief Dale Scott said. "She is a very amazing person."

That is reason why a recent post shared by the fire department caught not only the attention of 3News but of many, many others. Gaines is now in need of a little help herself.

Gaines was admitted to the hospital for a significant medical issue. She needed blood platelets, but her family said it's something they learned was in short supply.

"She's a very strong woman," said Julie Frazier, Gaines' granddaughter. "Very strong and stubborn, which is great. She's got a fighting spirit."

A fighting spirit shared by Frazier, who reached out to the fire department and others to get the help her grandmother desperately needed.

"I'm just asking and begging people to help and make the donations because you may not know whose life you are saving, but you are saving somebody's life, and in this case it could be my grandmother's life you save," Frazier said.

The Coastal Bend Blood Center said this time of year is always a challenge when it comes to blood and plasma donations, even more so this year because of the pandemic.

"Right now we are in great need for all blood types, especially blood Type-O because that is the most common, so we definitely want to bring awareness that if you are feeling well and healthy, please schedule your appointment today, because we are in great need," said Ashley Ramirez of the Coastal Bend Blood Center. "Unfortunately, as many people may not be aware of, like Christmas, we tend to see more tragedies and a decline in blood donations."

"The more donations she gets in her name the better it is," Frazier said.

Gaines' granddaughter said the plea for assistance did not go unnoticed. Friends, family and even strangers have wanted to do their part to give back to a woman who has given so much of her time.

"It's not just local attention this has gotten, and it's very overwhelming, and it just brings so much happiness and joy to my family it has gotten this awareness, and brings in a lot more donations to the blood bank," Frazier said.

Frazier said she received the news Tuesday afternoon that her grandmother would be receiving two units of platelets -- a gift that couldn't have come at a more appropriate time. It just so happened to be her 89th birthday.

Her family shared her heartfelt message on social media.

"I would like to thank everybody who has pitched in and has helped in this, not just for me and the blood donations, but there are so many, many people out there who need this, not just me. Keep giving to where everybody can benefit. Thank you, thank you," Gaines said. "You made my birthday the greatest one I could ever imagine."

While she might be celebrating her special day in the hospital, she is still thinking of others. That's just the type of person Leotta Gaines is.

If you would like to donate blood, give the Coastal Bend Blood Center a call to schedule an appointment at 361-855-4943. You can donate any type in Leotta Gaines' name but just giving her name and date of birth, which is 12-22-1931.