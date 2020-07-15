'Cool Arrows BBQ' in Annaville handing out barbecue plates for those facing hard times

The restaurant tried to open earlier this month, but had to shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Despite being closed during the coronavirus pandemic, 'Cool Arrows BBQ' in Annaville has so far handed out more than 200 free plates of barbecue to those struggling financially.

Since then, they have been using their Facebook page to encourage anyone in need of food to let them know.

"I've seen on Facebook, where everyone's having a hard time, you know losing their jobs and everything, so decided just to you know give out to the community," Manager Leo Soliz said.

Soliz hopes they can reopen sometime in August.