'Cool Arrows BBQ' in Annaville handing out barbecue plates for those facing hard times

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Despite being closed during the coronavirus pandemic, 'Cool Arrows BBQ' in Annaville has so far handed out more than 200 free plates of barbecue to those struggling financially.
The restaurant tried to open earlier this month, but had to shut down because of the pandemic.
Since then, they have been using their Facebook page to encourage anyone in need of food to let them know.
"I've seen on Facebook, where everyone's having a hard time, you know losing their jobs and everything, so decided just to you know give out to the community," Manager Leo Soliz said.
Soliz hopes they can reopen sometime in August.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- TABC investigating brawl reported at HardKnocks Sports Bar and Grill
- 50 employees at the Nueces County Sheriff's Department test positive for COVID-19
- One family explains the lessons they learned whenever one of their own got the coronavirus
- Have you seen him? Corpus Christi resident Jesse Edwards may need medical assistance, police say