CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Medical Center is announcing plans to help with COVID-19 relief efforts here in the Coastal Bend. The center is donating $10K-to the United Way of the Coastal Bend.

The money will be used for response and recovery caused by the pandemic. The group runs several hospitals in the area including Bay Area and Doctors Regional.

Another example of people doing great deeds in our community.

