Corpus Christi Police Officers help an elderly woman living on her porch find a home

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police officers are showing just how much they care after helping find a home for an elderly woman who was living on her porch.
The 76-year-old woman was displaced after her house caught on fire a few months ago and once she could no longer afford to her temporary housing. The woman set up camp right in front of her fire damaged home.
CCPD got word of this and immediately went to help her out. As of now the officers have found her a place to stay temporarily just in time for the cold weather.
Police officers are working with local programs and agencies to help her find a permanent home.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Two CCISD trustees explain their reasoning for delaying stipend payments to employees within the district
- Corpus Christi resident diagnosed with West Nile Virus, first case confirmed this year for the city
- Family finds hero: family of man involved in serious crash finds, thanks 'hero' that 'saved his life'
- Questions left unanswered in case of missing New Hampshire couple found dead in South Texas