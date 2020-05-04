MODESTO, Calif. — A couple in Modesto has found a way to bring hope in these challenging times, one ribbon at a time.

David and Sharon Rocha are pastors at House of Rest Church in Modesto, and like most pastors across the country, their church doors have been shut due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As a result of stay-at-home orders, they’re encouraging a new movement called “Show the red ribbon.” The movement involves hanging a ribbon on your home to show solidarity with other church members who are in self-isolation due to the coronavirus.

“I think it’s going to bring hope. If you’re driving by somewhere and you see this, all it can do is uplift your spirits and that’s something that we need right now,” Sharon Rocha said. “This is a beautiful way to show the world our unity in Christ," Sharon's husband David added.

The couple initially posted a video on YouTube asking for the community to take part in the event. It’s safe to say that the movement has definitely caught on with the community.

“So many people sending photos with their own houses with ribbons, and I think it’s a beautiful thing,” stated David.

The couple was inspired to start the movement through a friend, who’s a chaplain. Over 50 people have sent them pictures of the ribbons up at their homes.

“We encourage people to hang those red ribbons so people will know, as they’re driving by, even the non-believers, to be like ‘that gives me hope,’” Sharon said.

The couple says that they want to remind those of faith not to feel isolated and that we’re “all in this together.”

2020 has been a stressful year so far and we wanted to highlight some of the good in the community. Here is some good news shared via Next Door.