Driscoll Children's Hospital Holiday Card Collection now available

It's a holiday tradition that showcases the talents of patients from Driscoll Children's Hospital. The 2020 holiday card collection is now available.
Patients from DCH were asked to draw pictures and submit them to a committee of community members. The committee then picked out the cards that will be included in the set.
Money raised from the sale of cards will go to the Marcia K. Wilcox Scholarship, which helps to send oncology patients to college.
Holiday Card Artists
- Shanelle, age 13 (Artistic Angel) – Mission
- Aiden, age 18 (Believe Ornament) – Kingsville
- Kenzie, age 12 (Earth with Wings) – Corpus Christi
- Lizeth, age 13 (Tree Rex) – Laredo
- Selena, age 15 (Glitter Manger) – San Benito
- Elliot, age 9 (Gnome) – Ingleside
- Ambur, age 15 (Holy Family) – Corpus Christi
- Roman, age 5 (Joy to the World) – Corpus Christi
- Cayson, age 7 (Purple Angel) – Ingleside
- Jessica, age 10 (Snowmen Snow Globe) – Mission
- Maria, age 18 (Tree with Sequins) – Corpus Christi
- Jase, age 7 (Tree with Blue Trunk) – Corpus Christi
All items can be purchased here. The 2020 Holiday Cards come in packages of 12 cards and sell for $12.