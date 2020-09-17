Driscoll Children's Hospital Holiday Card Collection now available

Money raised from the sale of cards will go to the Marcia K. Wilcox Scholarship, which helps to send oncology patients to college.

It's a holiday tradition that showcases the talents of patients from Driscoll Children's Hospital. The 2020 holiday card collection is now available.

Patients from DCH were asked to draw pictures and submit them to a committee of community members. The committee then picked out the cards that will be included in the set.

Money raised from the sale of cards will go to the Marcia K. Wilcox Scholarship, which helps to send oncology patients to college.

Holiday Card Artists

Shanelle, age 13 (Artistic Angel) – Mission

Aiden, age 18 (Believe Ornament) – Kingsville

Kenzie, age 12 (Earth with Wings) – Corpus Christi

Lizeth, age 13 (Tree Rex) – Laredo

Selena, age 15 (Glitter Manger) – San Benito

Elliot, age 9 (Gnome) – Ingleside

Ambur, age 15 (Holy Family) – Corpus Christi

Roman, age 5 (Joy to the World) – Corpus Christi

Cayson, age 7 (Purple Angel) – Ingleside

Jessica, age 10 (Snowmen Snow Globe) – Mission

Maria, age 18 (Tree with Sequins) – Corpus Christi

Jase, age 7 (Tree with Blue Trunk) – Corpus Christi