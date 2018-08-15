Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Patients at Driscoll Children's Hospital traded places with their doctors Wednesday during an event put on by their Child Life Specialists, and the children were given patients of their own to take care of.

The young patients were given a teddy bear to triage and treat for a myriad of illnesses. Care providers were at different stations to allow a hands-on experience for the little ones who may, in turn, receive the same treatment at the hospital.

"To come down for an event that they get to learn about the hospital, learn about the experiences that they might have here, and have a fun time doing it, is always so much fun to see," said Abby Youngblom of the Child Life program. "It's the reason Child Life does what we do."

Disney even donated toys for children to choose from, and Stripes brought out their Icee truck for a sweet treat after the event.

