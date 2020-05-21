CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Douglas Holland is a longtime paramedic who enjoys caring for his patients. He works for Acadian Ambulance Service. He is also a former firefighter in Live Oak County having served for over 30 years. He said it's always been rewarding helping people, but even more so over the last couple of months.

"A lot of the people that we deal with are scared, and we have to inform them and educate them," Holland said. "I mean this virus is what it is. I mean, we will do what we have to do. My whole life as a paramedic, I've been treating my patients as family."

