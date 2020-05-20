CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For the month of May, we are honoring all essential workers. Longtime Halo Pilot Sander Melvin is still logging the miles despite the pandemic.

Melvin has been a Halo Pilot for eight years and he said he has got a lot of appreciation from both patients and complete strangers.

"I can't go into Stripes anymore to get a breakfast or coke without somebody trying to buy it for me or somebody at the counter trying to take care of me," Melvin said. "We get compensated well. People are very appreciative and that makes us feel good about the job we're doing."

