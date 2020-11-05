CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A special formation of F-16 jets conducted a special flyover at Christus Spohn Hospital Shoreline.

It was all to say thank you to those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Those distinctive jets took off from near Lubbock to Laredo, before wrapping up their demonstration above the skies along the Corpus Christi bay front.

The military is calling the flyover salute Operation American Resolve.

