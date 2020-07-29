Family welcomes new baby during hurricane, names the baby 'Hanna'

Not only was she two weeks early, she made her appearance about an hour before Hurricane Hanna made landfall.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — John and Karina Teran got a huge surprise Saturday. In the middle of a hurricane, they welcomed a new baby into their family.

They named her Hanna Alondra because even though there was a storm blowing, they felt luck was on their side.

"On the way to the hospital, there was no rain, just wind," John said. "As soon as I dropped her off at the ER, it started pouring."

Baby Hanna was in a hurry. Not only was she two weeks early, she made her appearance about an hour before Hurricane Hanna made landfall.

She was welcomed home by big sister Stefany Sofia. Mom and new baby are doing well.

