Introducing the first babies born in 2021 in Corpus Christi

CHRISTUS Spohn South welcomed Paris Aria Rubio at 3:39 a.m. on the first day of 2021.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Editor's note: Previous reports had the first born baby born at 3:39 a.m., however we learned of a baby born sooner at 1:28 a.m.

Happy New Year!

The official first baby born of 2021 came into this world at 1:28 a.m. at the Corpus Christi Medical Center.

Anthony Garza, the son of Christopher Garcia and Sarah Grant, was the first of nine other newborns delivered at Bay Area, according to health officials.

At approximately 3:39 this morning, CHRISTUS Spohn welcomed Paris Aria Rubio and her parents Jenessa Cantu and Isaiah Rubio. Little Paris was born 6 pounds, 15 ounces at CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital.

Health officials say the parents are from Corpus Christi and that both the mom and the baby are doing well.

Congratulations!

