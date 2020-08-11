Making history | Florida man becomes first person with Down syndrome to complete an Ironman

FLORIDA, USA — Chris Nikic became the first person with Down syndrome to complete an Ironman Triathalon.
The organization posted on Facebook that the "defining moment in IRONMAN history" is an accomplishment that just proves that anything is possible.
Nikic swam 2.4 miles, biked 112 miles and ran 26.2 miles to complete the event in Florida.
"The opportunities you have created for others around the world through this journey you embarked upon, is immeasurable. Thank you for allowing us to be a part of your remarkable life story and we can’t wait to see what you achieve next," the post said.
