CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thank you teachers!

We know its been tough. You had no idea that last Friday before spring break would be the last time seeing some of your students. So for your troubles, TLC Complete Care has lunch covered for you.

Tomorrow, May 5 at 11 a.m., curbside pick up (chicken sandwich, cookie, and drink), will be available at Chick-Fil-A in the La Palmera Mall parking lot.

There will be a TLC tent passing out those world famous, 2 pickles only sandwiches. All you have to do is bring your school badge to grab a lunch to go.

Thank you again, teachers, for all the handwork you do.

P.S., don't forget the Chick-fil-A sauce!

