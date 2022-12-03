Free pet adoption day at the Harley Davidson Dealership

Animal Care Services is partnering with Harley Davidson to hold an adoption event for several puppies in need of homes. The event runs from 1-5 this Saturday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Are you looking for a furry friend to join your life? Well today's your lucky day!

Animal Care Services is teaming up with Harley Davidson of Corpus Christi to hold a free pet adoption today from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Harley Davidson Dealership located at 502 South Padre Island Drive.

ACS will have dogs available for onsite adoptions. The event will include live music, food, and refreshments.

So if you think it's time for another addition to your family, you can come on out and give a lucky pup a home.

