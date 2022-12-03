Free pet adoption day at the Harley Davidson Dealership

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Are you looking for a furry friend to join your life? Well today's your lucky day!
Animal Care Services is teaming up with Harley Davidson of Corpus Christi to hold a free pet adoption today from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Harley Davidson Dealership located at 502 South Padre Island Drive.
ACS will have dogs available for onsite adoptions. The event will include live music, food, and refreshments.
So if you think it's time for another addition to your family, you can come on out and give a lucky pup a home.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Rise in oil, gas prices costs area volunteer fire departments pretty penny to fuel their fire trucks
- Russian Ballet Theatre, dance company with multi-national cast, changes name to RBT before Corpus Christi show
- Former Calallen ISD teacher Joseph Sandoval sentenced to 35 years in prison for sexual abuse of a child
- New wells going up in Bee County following rising oil, gas prices
- Athletics program offers ways for homeschooled children to be involved in sports
- Texas oil, gas industry sees 'unintentional' boost following Russian invasion of Ukraine
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.