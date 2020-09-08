Anonymous donor offers to fully pay for funeral expenses for a local man who lost his wife

Every day, 3News highlights some hopeful moments and angels in the community.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Frank Garcia said many angels came by his side when he lost his wife, Eugenia Lynn Singleton. It started as a regular day for Garcia and his late wife.

'We were talking that morning on the 14th of July, [she] grabbed her phone from the charge like she does pretty much every morning and I was finishing getting dressed and I was putting my boots on," Garcia said.

Garcia said that's when the day took a turn for the worst, and all in a matter of seconds.

"She was gasping for air and I tried to dial 911," Garcia said. "They removed her from the house and I didn't see her till I got to the hospital and when I got to the hospital, they pronounced her dead."

Doctors said that Garcia's wife died from a heart attack. He didn't have a second to grieve because the next thing on his mind were funeral expenses. He said he couldn't come up with the funds right away so he made a GoFundMe page.

"It was like $5,000 something almost $6,000 for the total cost," Garcia said.

It was then when anonymous donors reached out to him and offered to pay for all the funeral expenses.

"He's like don't worry about it, I said 'what do you mean?' Garcia said. 'Just out of my heart, my family and my wife's heart, to you and your family.' You're not responsible for nothing. You don't owe us back.'"

Garcia said his story serves as a reminder that there's always good people in the world.

"The people out there helping people in time of need, in time of grief it means a lot and there's angels in the community around here and I take my hat off to them," Garcia said.