'You inspire us all': Aransas Pass PD shouts out Good Samaritan who helped clean up at Shrimporee

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — A good deed goes a long way, especially when it helps keep our coastal areas clean.

While many events took place over the weekend at Shrimporee, the "most notable event," according to the Aransas Pass Police Department, was a man who volunteered to clean up the grounds.

As others enjoyed the carnival and live music, Matthew spent hours cleaning the area where people parked.

"Here we introduce you to Matthew. Matthew arrived at Shrimporee on a mission," a post by the APPD said. "His mission was to volunteer his time, what amounted to hours, to assist in cleaning up after people who littered and allowed their trash to soil our beautiful coastal lands."

The department thanked Matthew by giving him a goodie bag, inviting him to eat inside the event and asking him to apply for open employment with the City of Aransas Pass.

"Thank you, Matt. You inspire us all and bolster our faith in our younger generation. Keep up the great work! And, good luck with that application to the City, you have our recommendation!"

