CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Gulf Coast Humane Society has teamed up with a local Papa John's Pizza located at Saratoga and Weber and are taking a unique step in helping rescue dogs in our area.

Every week, Gulf Coast Humane Society will deliver specially designed box toppers with photos of adoptable dogs for pizza boxes in the hopes that one of their customers will adopt the featured dog.

“All of these animals have a story that is sure to reach someone," explained Kristen Bily, Public Relations and Fundraising Events Manager.

“This is a clever way to reach a wider audience and keep our mission alive and strong,” added Bily.

According to officials at the Gulf Coast Humane Society, this partnership will also allow the community to know more about upcoming events such as fundraisers and local clinics for pets.

