CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Celebrating nurses and all the hard work they do was the reason behind a special donation made today.

H-E-B donated flower arrangements to the nurses at Christus Spohn South Hospital today as a way to round out Nurse Appreciation Week.

"Flowers are just one way to say 'Hey, thank you' and it turns everybody's day upside down," Bobby Rodriguez with the grocery store said.

"We had no idea so we didn't know to expect this whatsoever, but it was a pleasant surprise," Mindy Tercero, R.N. said.

"With this being Nurses Week and then Mother's Day weekend, it was a blessing."

Over 80 flower arrangements were delivered to the hospital. A beautiful gesture.

We here at TV-3 want to say thank you to our nurses and everyone in health care keeping us and our loved ones safe.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: