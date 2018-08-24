Corpus Christi (KIII news) — For many along the Coastal Bend the anniversary of Hurricane Harvey is a reminder of loss and heartache but for others, it signifies joy and life.

The Rodriguez family welcomed a baby boy Harvey during the hurricane.

As wind and rain started ramping up, the Corpus Christi Medical Center was closing down sending expecting mothers and babies to hospitals out of town.

On the off chance, the neonatal team had to deliver a baby they made a makeshift set up at Doctor's Regional.

"We literally had to get supplies and staff over to Doctors regional in order to deliver our babies," nurse Liberty King said. "We didn't expect anyone to deliver initially because we figured everybody was out of town that was even close."

Meanwhile, a mother of seven, Irma Rodriguez starts having sudden labor pains, so she calls her sister who works at Bay Area.

"She goes, 'Do you know the hospital is not opened," I said 'Well, I need to go to some kind of hospital," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez was directed to go to doctors regional, but not without putting up a fight with the heavy rain and strong winds.

"I wasn't able to keep the door open, so my husband had to get out and pull it really hard because of the strong winds," Rodriguez said.

However, despite the terrible weather conditions, Rodriguez said the birthing process went smoothly.

"They checked me and everything, and it didn't even take an hour when they took me into the operating room because I got a c-section," Rodriguez said.

Once Rodriguez had her baby she didn't have a name picked out a name yet, so it seemed like a no-brainer to go with Harvey.

One year later and the game is so fitting,

"He's like a little hurricane because he doesn't want to be carried at the house. He just wants to be all over the house," Rodriguez said.

According to Rodriguez, Harvey is a good ending point, and she won't be having any more.

Hurricane names run in their Rodriguez' family there is Irma, her sister Maria, her kids- Harvey, Lee, and Jose.

