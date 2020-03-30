As we've seen over the last couple of weeks birthday celebrations have been very different.

This special parade is for Ryan Cavazos, who has been looking forward to turning 10 years old and celebrating with friends and family. He recently told his mom how sad he was about not having a party, so his family got together and organized this parade around his neighborhood near Staples and Lipes, along with family members, his school counselor from Club Estates Elementary, and youth football coaches took part.

On behalf of everyone here at 3News, we would like to wish Ryan a Happy 10th Birthday.

