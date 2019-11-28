THREE RIVERS, Texas — What is being normal? Is it sticking to the status quo or going through each day without difficulty?

What if you're not "normal"? What does that make you? Weird, different?

"They're not any different than us and don't look at them because they have this or this don't look at them like that, get to know them, say hi once you do you'll say wow they're just like me there's no difference," Danielle Sawyer said.

In a town with barely 2,000 people, about an hour south of San Antonio, is Three Rivers. Just off of the main strip, you'll find a store and cafe that is anything but ordinary.

"I've never met a more wonderful group of girls to work with they truly are just the sweetest girls," Sawyer said.

It's a store where the food is homemade and acceptance is abundant.

Heavenly Angels, a non-profit organization founded in 2016, is a place where anyone with a disability or special needs can learn vocational skills whether it's in the kitchen, crafting or just being around other people.

"When I get to see Rose and Jill," Sophia Suliaca, one of the 'Angels' said.

Operations Manager Danielle Sawyer said at Heavenly Angels, workers like Suliaca are able to find their niche.

"They all have a special uniqueness about them that if you didn't know them you might just overlook them but they truly are the most amazing group of women to ever work with and their hearts are bigger than anybody's hearts I've ever met," she said.

"I just like i just like to do the maybe the register and the orders," Sophia added.

Sophia who is on the spectrum is perfectly capable of taking orders, handling money and effectively communicating with others. The things her mother Laura never thought she would do.

"This place has really helped her, really, really helped her, she has a fuller life now," Laura Suliaca said.

The shop and cafe is open for business during the week. Employees and volunteers start their day by going over the menu and saying a prayer. They also prepare crafts for upcoming fairs. Each 'Angel' has her daily assignment. Then, they wait for hungry and supportive customers.

"They all give to this organization, it's very to wonderful, in a small town it's wonderful to see them all coming together for a wonderful organization," Sawyer said.

Inside of Heavenly Angels, normal means faith, patience, acceptance and love.

"It's the root of this organization and if we can show anybody that, that would be the one thing I hope we can show," Sawyer said.

"Everybody wants to feel like they're a part of something and they can contribute and that's what we do here, it's what we do here," Laura added.

Heavenly Angels is always accepting donations or if someone you know could be an Angel, visit their website.

