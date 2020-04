CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There was a long line of cars outside of the law office on 3rd Street where employees with the law firm handed out free masks.

The giveaway was drive-thru earlier today at 10 a.m., but people were lining up by 7 a.m. The law firm was out of face covers within an hour and a half.

Organizers say they're hoping to hold another drive in the future. We'll keep you updated.

